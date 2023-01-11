Bike thief ordered to pay compensation after spending Christmas in jail

A MAN who stole bicycles to feed a drug habit has been told to pay compensation to avoid jail.

Jordan Sunner (23), a scaffolder and father of one, became unemployed during the pandemic and his life became “chaotic” when he took two bikes worth €1,400.

Judge Bryan Smyth said the charges warranted a jail sentence but granted him bail to give him time to repay the victims.

Sunner, of Sean O’Casey Avenue, Summerhill, Dublin 1 admitted theft, possession of drugs and dangerous driving charges.

Dublin District Court heard two bikes were reported stolen at Mountjoy Square on March 15 last year.

Sunner was seen on CCTV taking them and was arrested and charged. One was worth €800 and the other €600.

Separately, he was arrested for dangerous driving on February 25 last year when he was seen on a moped at Summerhill.

When he saw the gardaí, he took off at speed along the footpath and into oncoming traffic, turning at a junction without signalling.

On another date, he was seen acting suspiciously and gardaí found tablets worth €300 on him. In another incident, he ran from gardaí and was found with drugs.

Sunner had been brought to court before Christmas and refused bail over his bench warrant history, the court heard.

He had never been in custody before, his offending behaviour caught up with him and it was a “short, sharp shock,” his solicitor Matthew De Courcy said. He did not want to go back into custody.