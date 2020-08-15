| 15.8°C Dublin

Big Read: 'Killing Adrian wasn't the plan, they could have walked away' - credit union volunteers recall night Garda was murdered

Catherine Fegan speaks to a credit union volunteer and local people caught up in the deadly 2013 raid

Pat Bellew, who was working at Lordship Credit Union the night Adrian was killed. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Pat Bellew, who was working at Lordship Credit Union the night Adrian was killed. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Catherine Fegan

The rain had just stopped as the unmarked Toyota Avensis Garda car pulled in.

Pat Bellew and Bernadette McShane were inside Lordship Credit union, watching as it came into frame on the CCTV camera. The protocol that night was as it always was - wait for the armed escort to appear on the camera.

Then, and only then, did they have the green light to lock up and step outside with the money.

