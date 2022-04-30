Big read: A heinous allegation of rape that brought a family to the brink

Despite being just 21 years old, Caleb Graham has already overcome many challenges during his life.

With an interest in computers, he has studied IT and hoped to be able to get a job in that field.

His autism meant it wasn’t always easy to make friends, but Caleb had found a small group he felt comfortable with at a training college close to his Bangor home.

It was through the college that Caleb got to know Chantelle Clarke.

Later, Clarke went to police and said that Caleb had raped her.

Clarke had previously made a complaint to police saying she had been raped in the toilets of a Bangor shopping centre, but didn’t recognise her attacker.

Police investigating the allegations were quickly able to establish through CCTV that Clarke was not where she said she was at the time.

Cameras showed her in a B&M store at the time of the alleged attack and not anywhere near the bathrooms.

The figures for rape convictions in Northern Ireland remain extremely low — in 2021 there were just eight successful prosecutions for rape or attempted rape.

Prosecutions for perverting the course of justice are even rarer. That the Public Prosecution Service pursued Clarke is an indication of the seriousness of her allegation and the impact it had on her victim.

The first false report was made on February 14, 2017, when Clarke, now aged 22, contacted the PSNI and claimed that five days previously a stranger had tried to rape her in the Flagship Centre in Bangor.

The following day, Clarke told police that the incident wasn’t an attempt, but rather an actual rape.

At no stage was Mr Graham’s name mentioned as a suspect.

However, in September 2017, Clarke claimed he had been the person who attacked her.

This was the start of a five-year nightmare for the Graham family.

Gilly Graham sat in on the police interview that took place via prior arrangement as her son is considered too vulnerable to be interviewed without an appropriate adult present.

The allegations were put to him and DNA was taken by police investigating the rape claim.

“We didn’t realise originally that the actual event [the alleged rape] never took place,” said Mrs Graham.

Caleb Graham pictured with mum Gillian at Laganside Court in Belfast Photo: Stephen Hamilton

Caleb Graham pictured with mum Gillian at Laganside Court in Belfast Photo: Stephen Hamilton

“She [Clarke] was on a work placement at the time and she claimed she went into toilets and was attacked from behind.

“She described the person having a flip phone, there were details like that.

“It was just crazy.

“We had to go to Bangor police station, we were taken to the custody suite and all of that was really distressing.

“He had to give DNA. I knew he didn’t do it, but we had to wait on the DNA coming back just to prove he was innocent.

“We were told not to contact her family, and it may have resolved things much quicker had mothers spoken, but we didn’t.

“Then the graffiti appeared on the wall.”

While the police were still investigating the allegations, graffiti claiming Caleb was a rapist was painted on a gable wall in Bangor.

Mrs Graham added: “A friend phoned me to say there was graffiti in Bloomfield estate, to write his full name and say he was a rapist really was distressing.

“That put his life in danger.

“We phoned the police and waited for them to come out, they didn’t hurry, it wasn’t a priority case or anything.

“But it was right beside the school, if it had been still there in the morning everyone was going to see it.

“We asked police if we could paint over it and they said we might be done for criminal damage if we did that.

“In the end, we got permission from the sergeant and did it anyway.”

Police viewed CCTV and were able to identify who was responsible, but as the owner of the house did not want to make a statement at the time, there was no prosecution.

“All this time she [Clarke] was being treated as a victim. She was referred to Victim Support and was given all the care that a genuine rape victim would receive, while Caleb was in a terrible state with this hanging over him.”

Mrs Graham moved her son from Bangor and North Down training campus to Newtownards so he wouldn’t be near Clarke, who was also a student.

“With being autistic, even travelling on the bus alone can be a challenge, but he was doing well considering,” she said.

When the Bangor facility closed, Clarke moved to Newtownards and the allegations against Caleb began circulating among staff and students.

Mrs Graham said: “He felt intimidated, after the graffiti Caleb wouldn’t even open the front door if it knocked.

“Things he had independently learned to do in his teenage years he reverted back to being unable to do. He wouldn’t even go to the shops close to his home.”

Eventually, Caleb had to seek medical help when his weight loss started to concern his family.

“He went down to seven-and-a-half stone, he was depressed and very anxious, he had to go on various medication for that.”

The Public Prosecution Service received a report from the PSNI and it was concluded there was no evidence whatsoever to link Caleb to the alleged offence.

They then began an investigation into Clarke’s false allegations. When interviewed by police on June 19, 2020, Clarke admitted that Caleb had not raped her.

On Friday, she received a 12-month suspended sentence for what the judge said was a “wicked” act against an innocent man.

Judge Geoffrey Millar QC said he recognised that both the defendant and the man she accused were “vulnerable”.

“I think had she even to spend a few months in prison it might have hammered home the seriousness of what she’s done,” said Mrs Graham.

“My son is still not the same as he was. I’m hoping by speaking out he will be allowed to try to rebuild his life.

“It’s important people know what the consequences are to making these type of allegations.”