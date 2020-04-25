Bid to overturn €116bn plans for State thrown out by judge

A High Court judge has refused an application to overturn the €116bn Project Ireland 2040 plan for the country's development.

In a judgment yesterday, Mr Justice Anthony Barr dismissed claims the plan adopted at a special Cabinet meeting in Sligo in February 2018 is invalid due to alleged lack of proper environmental assessments and failure to properly address climate change.

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) brought the case which sought to quash the Government's adoption of the plan on grounds of alleged failure to meet the assessment requirements of the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive and the Habitats Directive.

Project Ireland has two principal components, the National Planning Framework (NPF) and the National Development Plan (NDP).

Mr Justice Barr said he was satisfied the NDP is a financial or budget plan and does not require a SEA or Appropriate Assessment (AA).

He rejected FIE's arguments the project failed to assess the environmental effects from the plan's measures to address climate change. The environmental report accompanying the plan, the SEA statement and the NPF itself contains "extensive provisions" dealing with climatic factors, he said.

FIE wants a "quantitative assessment" of the likely effect of the NPF on climatic factors but that cannot be given as the NPF is a policy document which does not give permission for any specific development or project, he said.

It was clear climatic factors are "one of the main drivers" behind the features provided for in the NPF, he added.

He also held the NDP does not require a SEA assessment under the SEA Directive because it is not a plan or programme within the definition of that directive.

The judge also rejected arguments it failed to comply with monitoring provisions set out in EU environmental regulations and inadequate consideration was given to FIE's submissions.

