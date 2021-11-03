Bid to challenge Apple’s €850m Athenry data centre plan to be heard next month

The entrance to Derrydonnell Woods near Athenry, Co Galway, where Apple had planned on building a data centre. Photo: Andy Newman

AN APPLICATION for permission to bring two new legal challenges to Apple’s planned €850m data centre in Athenry, Co Galway, will be heard next month.

Apple previously announced, while a Supreme Court appeal over it was pending, that it was not proceeding with the project. In its new extension application, Apple said, however, construction would commence as soon as practicable after an appropriate developer was found. An expected completion date of November 2026 has been stated.

The latest challenge centres on a decision, last August, by Galway County Council to grant Apple Distribution International Ltd a five-year extension to its previous 2016 planning permission for the data centre on the 202-hectare site. It had been due to expire in September.

A previous legal challenge to the 2016 planning permission was unsuccessful after the the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal in 2019 by two local residents over An Bord Pleanála’s approval for the first phase of the data centre.

One of the original objectors, environmental engineer Allan Daly from Athenry, said he was greatly concerned to learn that the extension permission had been applied for.

A non-governmental environmental organisation, Eco Advocacy CLG of Enfield, Co Meath, which is also seeking to challenge the extension, said there was no requirement for the extension application to be advertised, which was a breach of its right and of the public at large to participate in the planning process.

Both objectors wrote to the council seeking to make a submission to the extension application considerations. Both were told there was no provision in legislation for making submissions in such applications.

Both complained the development is one which requires to be assessed for environmental impact purposes and for the EU Habitats Directive.

They said Ireland and the Attorney General, who are also respondents in their latest action, have failed in their obligations to properly implement EU law in relation to those (environmental assessment and habitats) matters. They said the county council failed to remediate this breach of EU law by refusing to grant the extension.

It is claimed that it is clear the position nationally, in relation to energy availability, has radically altered since the 2016 decision was made and where carbon emissions targets had radically altered since then. The Apple centre, if built, would be one of the largest users of electricity in the State, they say.

Mr Daly, in an affidavit, said the council failed to give any or adequate reasons for its decision to grant the extension and this was in breach of natural and constitutional justice, as well as of national and EU law.

Kieran Cummins, executive director of Eco Advocacy, said in an affidavit that the exclusion of the public from extension application decisions has already been the subject of a complaint to the Aarhus Convention Compliance Committee, which was upheld.

The decision of the council in granting the extension and the legislation under which it was made was contrary to European and international law, he said.

Today,Mr Justice Charles Meenan directed the application for leave to bring the proceedings should be on notice to the defendants and to Apple, which is a notice party.

He adjourned it to next month but noted that the case should go to the High Court's fast track commercial list, as the previous challenge did.