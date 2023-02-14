| 11.2°C Dublin

‘Beyond devastated’ – parents of three-year-old killed by careless truck driver hit out as his licence is restored

Estlin Wall's parents Amy and Vincent hold a photograph of their daughter (Photo by Steve Humphreys) Expand
Estlin Wall's parents Amy and Vincent hold a photograph of their daughter (Photo by Steve Humphreys)

Senan O’Flaherty (66)

Gordon Deegan

The parents of Estlin Wall (3) today endured anguish as a judge restored early the driving licence for the driver whose careless driving caused the death of their daughter six years ago.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, Judge Francis Comerford restored the driver's licence for Senan O’Flaherty (66) despite garda objections.

