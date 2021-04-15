Bernie Madoff case in Irish court gets settled on day of death 

The Madoff scandal has had a long afterlife in the Irish courts, thanks to various links to the banks and fund managers in the IFSC.

At one stage, there were more than 40 legal cases linked to the Madoff scandal, and the worldwide hunt for his billions before the courts in Dublin.

Some cases involved Irish-registered investment funds which lost money in the Madoff Ponzi scheme, while others involved actions against banks and other intermediaries that had been used, unwittingly, to move money by the former Wall Street titan.

One of those marathon High Court cases was coincidentally due to begin in Dublin this week, but was settled shortly after the fraudster died in prison on yesterday.

In that case, British Virgin Islands (BVI) registered investment fund, Defender Ltd, had sued HSBC Continental Europe (formerly HSBC France) of Grand Canal Square, Dublin. In the complicated action, Reliance Management BVI Ltd and Reliance International Research LLC, Defender's investment manager, had been joined by HSBC as third parties.

At the core of the case, Defender claimed negligence and breach of contract regarding HSBC's alleged role as a custodian of funds it lost as a result of fraud by its alleged sub-custodian Bernie L Madoff Securities LLC.

It was alleged the Reliance companies had full knowledge of all risks associated with funds being entrusted to the Madoff company and of all risks associated with that.

The claims were denied.

The case, which has been years coming to trial, was due to begin on Tuesday before Mr Justice Mark Sanfey and scheduled to last a marathon 24 weeks.

The judge granted adjournments to allow the talks to proceed and was told at 4pm yesterday by Dermot Gleeson SC, for Defender, it had been resolved by agreement on confidential terms.

The judge congratulated the parties on their hard work and adjourned the case to May. He also said counsel may not have been aware but Mr Madoff had just passed away. Counsel said they were.

