Bench warrant issued for arrest of April Collins - accused of stealing €23 Penneys jacket
A judge today issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Limerick mother who risked her own life to bring down the Dundon crime gang.
At Ennis District Court today, Judge Patrick Durcan issued a bench warrant for the arrest of April Collins (30) after she failed to turn up in court.
Ms Collins is before the court in relation to an alleged theft at Penneys in Ennis on July 28th last.
In the case, Ms Collins is accused of stealing a boy’s jacket valued at €23 contrary at contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
In 2013 acting as a State witness, Ms Collins helped bring down the Dundon crime gang.
Her evidence in the Shane Geoghegan murder trial saw John Dundon jailed for life.
Ms Collins also gave evidence against his brother Wayne Dundon who was subsequently jailed for life for the murder of innocent businessman Roy Collins.
Online Editors