Beautician put herself at ‘considerable risk’ after swallowing almost 1kg of cocaine and smuggling it into Ireland

Jessica Magee

A woman who swallowed almost a kilo of cocaine before smuggling it in to Ireland from Brazil has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Silmara Onofre (27) put herself at “considerable risk” by consuming the drugs before she was stopped by customs officers at Dublin Airport, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

