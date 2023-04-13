Beautician ‘breached restraining order by harassing girlfriend of her ex-partner’

A beautician allegedly defied a restraining order by trying to gain entry to a car while her ex-partner’s frightened new girlfriend was locked inside, the High Court has heard.

Yvonne Derby is accused of banging on the windows and damaging the Mercedes after it was forced to stop in the middle of a road in south Armagh.

Granting bail to the 40-year-old, Mr Justice Humphreys warned: “I’m prepared to afford her what can only be regarded as one final opportunity.”

Derby, of Ardshean, Forkhill, faces charges of breaching a restraining order, tampering with a motor vehicle, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Under the terms of the order she was prohibited from pestering or harassing her former partner’s girlfriend.

During the bail application prosecutors claimed Derby walked out onto the road and stood in front of the other woman’s car as she travelled through Forkhill with her elderly mother on March 29.

The defendant allegedly banged on the windows and shouted in at the occupants.

“Both parties were in fear of the applicant,” a Crown lawyer said.

"She pulled on the handles and tried to gain access to the car, however it was locked.”

Scratch marks were caused to the paintwork of the Mercedes.

Opposing bail, the prosecution argued that the restraining order had failed to stop Derby from approaching the other woman.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd claimed any bad blood may be connected to a financial dispute between his client and her ex-partner. “It’s more straight-forward than a simple case of jealousy,” he said.

Describing Derby as a hardworking hairdresser and beautician, Mr Boyd also raised issues about the evidence against her.

“The dash cam suggests that the person who confronted the injured party had very dark hair, whereas Ms Derby has bleach blonde hair,” counsel submitted.

Under the terms of the bail order, Mr Justice Humphreys imposed an exclusion zone and banned Derby from any further contact with either the alleged victim or her former boyfriend.

He added: “It would be pertinent for her not to own or possess a mobile phone.”