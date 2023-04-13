| 6.4°C Dublin

Beautician ‘breached restraining order by harassing girlfriend of her ex-partner’

Alan Erwin

A beautician allegedly defied a restraining order by trying to gain entry to a car while her ex-partner’s frightened new girlfriend was locked inside, the High Court has heard.

Yvonne Derby is accused of banging on the windows and damaging the Mercedes after it was forced to stop in the middle of a road in south Armagh.

