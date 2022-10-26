Beacon Hospital CEO denies barrister was barred over his involvement in legal dispute

A hospital chief executive has denied that he barred a barrister from receiving treatment because the lawyer represented a doctor who was involved in a legal dispute with the health facility.

Beacon Hospital CEO Michael Cullen claimed to have been unaware Alan Toal (60) had represented consultant anaesthetist Dr Saad Khaja when he took the decision to bar him earlier this year.

Dr Khaja raised “extremely serious matters”, according to Mr Toal, but did not end up issuing legal proceedings against the south Dublin private hospital.

In affidavits filed with the High Court, Mr Cullen claimed the well-known lawyer was instead barred from the Beacon after refusing to leave when deemed fit for discharge.

But Mr Cullen’s explanation is disputed by Mr Toal, who said in a legal filing he was never told he was being discharged.

Mr Toal claims his barring meant he could not seek treatment from the Beacon in August after he was allegedly assaulted and subjected to death threats by a notorious criminal.

The claims emerged as Mr Justice Conor Dignam heard an application from Mr Toal for various orders, including an injunction restraining the hospital from taking any steps to give effect to the barring of the barrister and the purported termination of his medical treatment.

Michael Francis Forde BL, counsel for Mr Toal, said his client had been caused “acute embarrassment” and had his reputation “traduced” as a result of the hospital CEO’s actions.

The veteran barrister had been a patient of the hospital since 2011, undergoing surgeries to manage a spinal and nerve condition and more recently receiving treatment for chronic pain.

He sued Mr Cullen and the hospital in August having learned in June an appointment with his consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Professor Turlough O'Donnell, had been cancelled and that the CEO had decided he should be barred.

The Co Wicklow-based barrister said the barring occurred after he represented Dr Khaja, who has raised matters which have been denied by the hospital.

He said he was told by solicitors engaged by Mr Cullen that he had been barred due to "various behaviours whilst a patient at the hospital”, but they refused to specify what these alleged behaviours were.

Mr Toal said the decision meant he was denied access to his Beacon medical team after his alleged assault by a former client, drug trafficker Patrick Irwin (40), in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on August 18.

In an affidavit, Mr Cullen said the hospital had the right to refuse admission to any individual.

He said he took the decision on March 1 not to permit Mr Toal to future access following discussions with ward staff.

Mr Cullen claimed that on February 18, Prof O’Donnell deemed Mr Toal fit for discharge on February 21. However, he alleged Mr Toal refused to leave until March 1.

The CEO claimed that, in addition to placing staff “in a very difficult position”, the situation exposed the hospital to “a significant commercial cost” as it would not recover the cost of Mr Toal’s care from his insurer following the initial formal discharge on February 21.

He alleged Mr Toal’s insurance company had refused payment for elements of previous inpatient stays on the grounds that they were medically unnecessary.

Mr Cullen also said the first he learned of Mr Toal’s involvement as a legal advisor to Dr Khaja was when it was stated in the affidavit grounding the proceedings.

He said he was “at a complete loss to understand” how the barrister could “suggest that the decision to withdraw the hospital’s services from him was in some way connected with his professional involvement in the dispute”.

In a replying affidavit, Mr Toal said he was referred for admission to the hospital by his GP in February after falling “extremely ill”.

He said he did not refuse to vacate the hospital and that the delivery of Mr Cullen’s affidavit was the first time he had been made aware that he was “deemed fit” for discharge on February 21.

Mr Toal said the “arbitrary actions” of Mr Cullen were never notified to him and that there was “a false innuendo or suggestion” that he was a threat to staff or patients.

He also said that his insurer, Laya Healthcare, had confirmed that all payments claimed by the Beacon had been paid. Some €15,5000 was paid for his inpatient stay between February 12 and March 1, fully discharging all liability, he said, while the Beacon had received over €150,000 in relation to his care over the years from the VHI and Laya.

Mr Toal accused Mr Cullen of making a “knowingly false allegation” that he was a bad debtor.

In a subsequent affidavit, Mr Cullen admitted he had been “mistaken” in his understanding that payment had not been received in respect of Mr Toal’s admission in February.

However, while he accepted responsibility for the “oversight” in his first affidavit, he said it did not amount to wilful misleading of the court.

He also said his fundamental point was that there was “a very real financial risk for the hospital” due to “Mr Toal’s refusal to depart”.

“It is common practice for insurers to refuse to pay for any service provided to a patient after the date of medical discharge,” he said.

Mr Forde said that his client’s view was that Mr Cullen’s explanation for barring him was “an entire cock and bull story that doesn’t add up”.

Mark Connaughton SC, for the Beacon and Mr Cullen, said Mr Toal has said “the most horrible things on affidavit about Mr Cullen, imputing and implying all sorts of base motives”.

He said his clients had no desire to inhibit Mr Toal’s ability to get medical attention.

“We just don’t want to do it at our hospital,” he said.

Mr Justice Dignam reserved judgment to a later date.