'B*****ds' - Drunk health worker lashed out at medics at Malahide Castle concert

A health worker lashed out at medics and gardaí tending to her, calling them "b*****ds" as she was lying on the ground drunk at an open-air concert.

A health worker lashed out at medics and gardaí tending to her, calling them "b*****ds" as she was lying on the ground drunk at an open-air concert.

Gayle Duffy (47), from Co Antrim, was drunk and unable to stand and, while she was being carried out of a Mumford and Sons gig at Malahide Castle, she pulled the hair of another concertgoer.

She said she had travelled to the gig for a "nice weekend" on June 15 - but admitted it didn't turn out that way.

She has been given until the end of the month to come up with a charitable donation to avoid a conviction.

Garda Liam Hynes told Swords District Court that at 10.15pm at the gig at Malahide Castle, the defendant was "found highly intoxicated, lying on the ground and unable to speak or stand".

"She was unable to provide gardaí with her details and while first-aid personnel were attending to her she lashed out calling them "c**ts and b*****ds", said Gda Hynes. She was arrested and taken to the Garda station.

"While she was being carried out of the concert grounds by five people she continued to be abusive, kicking out and grabbed the hair of another concertgoer."

The defendant, of Magheralave Park East, Lisburn, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated and using threatening and abusive behaviour at Malahide Castle on June 15.

She has no previous convictions. She told the court: "I am truly sorry. I have no recollection of what transpired and it was completely out of character."

Irish Independent