BBC loses bid to keep press out of part of veteran Northern Irish presenter Donna Traynor’s employment hearing

The BBC has failed in its bid to prevent journalists from attending part of the hearing of Donna Traynor’s employment case.

It made an application to exclude the press from part of an upcoming tribunal hearing relating to Ms Traynor, which was then challenged by Independent.ie owner Mediahuis.

The former Newsline presenter (56), who quit her job last November, began legal proceedings against the BBC earlier this year.

Employment judge Mrs Orla Murray ruled that a Mediahuis journalist be permitted to attend “all of the substantive hearing including any private session”.

Referring to the open justice principle, the role of the press as public watchdog, and the public’s right to know what is happening during a hearing, Judge Murray said it was important that the press be allowed to attend to understand the “material under scrutiny”.

She said: “I am not persuaded that a fully private hearing, even if restricted to a portion of the hearing, would be proportionate as I consider that it is important that the press, as the eyes and ears of the public, can be in attendance to hear the detail of the material under scrutiny so that they can understand it with a view to reporting on it as and when permitted by order of the tribunal.”

The judge instead imposed a hybrid privacy order, preventing, for the moment, the reporting of certain information, and designating part of the hearing private apart from the attendance of media representatives. She determined this order to be the minimum necessary interference with the open justice principle required, and that it could be kept under review as the evidence unfolded in the case.

Lisburn-born Ms Traynor was one of Northern Ireland’s most high-profile and respected broadcasters.

She joined the BBC in 1989 after a stint with RTÉ and presented radio news bulletins before moving into television.

More recently, she made cameo appearances as a newsreader in Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls.

Announcing her departure on Twitter last year, she said: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

“Because this is the subject of ongoing tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reason for leaving the organisation.”