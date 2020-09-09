Barry McGuigan had boxer Carl Frampton on 'slave contract', court hears

Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan allegedly breached his managerial duties to boxer Carl Frampton by signing him up to a "slave contract", Belfast High Court heard yesterday.

Financial arrangements were kept secret from the fighter entrusting his career to someone who persuaded him he was "like a fourth son", it was claimed.

Mr Frampton, (33), a former two-weight world champion from Belfast, is suing his ex-manager for alleged withheld earnings, but Mr McGuigan's lawyers disputed the truthfulness of the allegations made against him and categorically denied them.

The multi-million pound lawsuit centres on contracts for bouts staged in Northern Ireland, England and the United States.

It involves claims against Cyclone Promotions UK Ltd - of which Mr McGuigan was a director - over purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising from some of Mr Frampton's highest-profile fights.

Opening the case for Mr Frampton, Gavin Millar QC described how his client, then aged 22, went to live and train with Mr McGuigan's family in Kent. "He persuaded Mr Frampton that he was like a fourth son to him," the barrister said. However, the court heard that by 2016 the once-close relationship began to break down amid concerns over the financial arrangements.

A year later, in October 2017, Mr Frampton formally split with Cyclone.

"The lines are blurred," Mr Millar contended.

"To use the memorial words of Barry McGuigan's memoir, it's pretty much a slave contract with all the rights to promote Mr Frampton's career for three years being signed away on the spot by the boxer," he said.

