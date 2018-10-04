A barrister has pleaded not guilty to being a passenger in a stolen car in an incident in west Dublin.

Barrister pleads not guilty to being passenger in stolen car

Shauna Roe (26) had the case against her adjourned when she appeared in Blanchardstown District Court today.

Her trial in the non-jury court will be held in January.

Ms Roe, with an address at Ard Rua, Homeleigh, Porterstown, is charged with unauthorised carriage in a vehicle.

The offence, under the Road Traffic Act, is alleged to have happened at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan on July 1 last.

Today was Ms Roe's third appearance in court on the charge after she was arrested in July.

The accused sat alone in the middle of the courthouse waiting for her case to be called, then came forward when the proceedings began.

Her solicitor David Linehan told Judge David McHugh Ms Roe was seeking a date for the hearing of the case.

Judge McHugh set January 30 as the trial date and remanded her on continuing bail.

Ms Roe did not address the court during the brief proceedings.

Previously, the court heard disclosure of prosecution documents had been served on the defence.

On an earlier date, a garda sergeant handed evidence of the defendant's arrest, charge and caution into court by certificate.

Online Editors