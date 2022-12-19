| 6.8°C Dublin

Barrister helped woman after she fled violent assault by her partner

Isabel Hayes

A woman who was beaten and bitten by her partner in a “rage of jealousy” was helped by a leading criminal barrister who called an ambulance after she fled her home, a court has heard.

Lorcan Staines SC and his wife helped the woman, who called to their home in the early hours of the morning after the attack in October 2021, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

