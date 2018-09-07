A BARRISTER accused of being a passenger in a stolen car has been given time by a court to decide how she intends to plead to the charge.

A BARRISTER accused of being a passenger in a stolen car has been given time by a court to decide how she intends to plead to the charge.

Barrister accused of being a passenger in a stolen car

Shauna Roe (26) had the case against her adjourned when she appeared in Blanchardstown District Court today.

Ms Roe, with an address at Ard Rua, Homeleigh, Porterstown in west Dublin is charged with unauthorised carriage in a vehicle.

The offence, under the Road Traffic Act, is alleged to have happened at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan on July 1 last.

It was Ms Roe's second appearance in court on the charge after she was arrested in July.

Wearing a pink hooded jacket, black leggings and runners, she sat alone in the back of the courthouse waiting for her case to be called, then came forward when the brief hearing began.

Her solicitor, Evan Moore, said disclosure of prosecution documents had been served on the defence and he was seeking more time in the case.

Judge McHugh remanded the defendant on continuing bail to appear in court again on October 4, to indicate a plea to the charge.

"You should have your instructions by then," the judge said.

Mr Moore said he had no other application to make on behalf of the accused at this time.

Ms Roe did not address the court during the proceedings.

On her last appearance, a garda sergeant handed evidence of the defendant's arrest, charge and caution into court by certificate.

Online Editors