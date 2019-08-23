A young man who was barred from a discount store punched the manager repeatedly in the face, threw her into an aisle and hurled mugs at her.

Barred customer punched shop boss in the face, threw her into aisle and hurled mugs at her

John Wall (27) attacked and injured the woman after refusing to leave the shop in west Dublin.

The case against him was adjourned when he appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

Wall, of Croftwood Crescent, Ballyfermot, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

The court heard the incident happened at Mr Price, on Kylemore Road, Ballyfermot, last January 29.

Sgt Maria Callaghan said the DPP had consented to the case being dealt with at district court level subject to the consideration of jurisdiction.

Outlining the prosecution's case, she said gardai were called to the shop at 2.15pm.

Officers spoke to the manager, who said she had been assaulted by a man who was barred from the shop.

Scuffle

She said she had tried to get him to leave but he refused, punching her multiple times to the face and pushing her into one of the product aisles.

There was a scuffle, and before he left he picked up mugs and threw them at her, with one of them striking her in the chest, she told gardai.

CCTV showed the accused entering the shop and the victim being struck in the face, then thrown into the product aisle.

The footage also showed Wall picking up a mug and throwing it at her, Sgt Callaghan said.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said the injuries were of a kind that were usually dealt with in the district court.

Photos were presented to the court.

Judge David McHugh said that, having "listened very carefully" to the evidence and having seen the photos, he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case.

He adjourned it to a date next month, for any victim impact evidence, mitigation and finalisation.

Wall was remanded on continuing bail.

