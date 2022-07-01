Barman sent for trial accused of attempting to arrange murder of two women

A BAR worker has been sent for trial accused of attempting to arrange the murder of two women.

Bryan Kennedy (35) had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Judge Treasa Kelly returned him for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Kennedy, with an address at Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W, is charged with soliciting another to murder two named women.

The offences are alleged to have happened at a location within the state between October 1, 2019 and January 11, 2020.

Today, a state solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and the DPP consented to the accused being sent forward to the present sittings of the circuit court.

Judge Kelly gave Mr Kennedy the formal notice that he has 14 days to furnish the prosecution with any alibi details, before remanding him on bail.

His case will be mentioned in the circuit court on July 22.

On his first court date in May, Garda Sergeant Ronan O’Malley of Terenure station said he arrested the accused at Shanliss Avenue in Santry.

Mr Kennedy was charged that morning and made no reply to either count after caution. He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

At the time, the court heard gardaí consented to bail and Judge Kelly was told despite the description of the charge, the district court had jurisdiction with respect to bail.

Sgt O’Malley said conditions were being sought.

Judge Kelly had granted bail in Mr Kennedy’s own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, he must sign on once weekly at Santry garda station, between 9am and 9pm. He is to remain within the jurisdiction, surrender his passport and not apply for a new one, or any other travel documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment and Judge Kelly had extended the time required for the service of the book.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, had applied for free legal aid, saying Mr Kennedy had recently started work in a bar and appeared to be an appropriate candidate.

The judge granted legal aid, assigning solicitors Wayne Kenny and Claire Finnegan.

The charges against Mr Kennedy are under Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.