| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Barefoot intruder found in woman’s bedroom claimed to be garda before biting resident

Jason Kane pleaded guilty to assault and trespassing Expand

Close

Jason Kane pleaded guilty to assault and trespassing

Jason Kane pleaded guilty to assault and trespassing

Jason Kane pleaded guilty to assault and trespassing

Andrew Phelan

A BAREFOOT home intruder found in a young woman’s bedroom claimed to be a garda, then bit her housemate on the bicep when the man came to help her.

Jason Kane (29) left the man with an open wound and the woman so frightened she felt unsafe afterwards and moved out, a court heard.

Most Watched

Privacy