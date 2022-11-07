Barbie dolls shoplifter became aggressive toward store staff

A SHOPLIFTER became aggressive when toy shop staff caught him stealing four Barbie dolls, a court has heard.

Eoin Daly (37), who fled with the stolen dolls, also stole designer sunglasses and a coat from a department store in other separate thefts.

The case against him at Dublin District Court was adjourned for the production of a pre-sentence probation report.

Daly, of Stay City Apartments, St Augustine Street, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to theft charges, including the theft of the four Barbie dolls worth €85.

A garda sergeant said in evidence that gardaí were called to Toymaster in Mary Street, Dublin, on April 12 this year.

Staff told them the accused had selected the dolls and was stopped as he left the shop without paying. He became aggressive toward security before fleeing.

Separately, Daly went to Arnott’s in Henry Street, Dublin, on March 25 and picked a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses worth €400. He concealed them in his pocket and left the store.

On April 3, Daly stole a coat worth €230 from Arnott’s, and another €400 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses from the same store on April 9. He again took the sunglasses by concealing them in his pocket.

None of the stolen property was recovered, the court heard.

Daly had 77 previous convictions, for offences including theft, and had been given a 10-month sentence, with three months suspended.

When Daly appeared in court on the latest charges he was already in custody serving that sentence, imposed in September. It was due to expire next year.

Daly’s lawyer asked the judge to consider adjourning the case for a pre-sentence probation report, saying it would give the court “a good insight into his circumstances and how he plans to move forward”.

The judge put the case back to a date later this month.

Daly’s lawyer applied for free legal aid and when asked about his means, replied “he’s a serving prisoner”.

“Some serving prisoners can be very wealthy,” the judge said, asking if Daly had any assets.

His lawyer replied that he did not and he was “not a man of means”.

The judge granted legal aid before adjourning the case.