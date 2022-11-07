| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Barbie dolls shoplifter became aggressive toward store staff

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Andrew Phelan

A SHOPLIFTER became aggressive when toy shop staff caught him stealing four Barbie dolls, a court has heard.

Eoin Daly (37), who fled with the stolen dolls, also stole designer sunglasses and a coat from a department store in other separate thefts.

Most Watched

Privacy