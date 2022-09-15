Barber gave false name to gardaí

A barber who gave a false name to gardaí had been “drinking for two days straight” following the death of his uncle, a court heard.

David Larkin (35) took his uncle’s death very badly, his solicitor said.

Judge John Brennan convicted and fined Larkin €400.

The defendant, of Tara Cove in Balbriggan, admitted public drunkenness and failing to provide his details to gardaí.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court that gardaí were on mobile patrol at Castlemill Link Road in Balbriggan on August 22, 2022 when they came across Larkin who was very agitated and slurring his words.

He told gardaí he had been partying, and he was arrested for his own safety due to his level of drunkenness.

Sgt McGarrity said Larkin failed to give his name and address to gardaí. He gave officers a false name and admitted it was false but refused to give his correct name.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Larkin had been drinking for two days straight.

Larkin, a part-time barber regretted his behaviour.

Ms D’Arcy said Larkin previously had difficulties with alcohol, he was aware of it, and he had a slip on this occasion.