| 10.2°C Dublin

Barber gave false name to gardaí

Judge John Brennan convicted and fined David Larkin €400. Stock image Expand

Close

Judge John Brennan convicted and fined David Larkin €400. Stock image

Judge John Brennan convicted and fined David Larkin €400. Stock image

Judge John Brennan convicted and fined David Larkin €400. Stock image

Eimear Cotter

A barber who gave a false name to gardaí had been “drinking for two days straight” following the death of his uncle, a court heard.

David Larkin (35) took his uncle’s death very badly, his solicitor said.

Judge John Brennan convicted and fined Larkin €400.

The defendant, of Tara Cove in Balbriggan, admitted public drunkenness and failing to provide his details to gardaí.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity told Swords District Court that gardaí were on mobile patrol at Castlemill Link Road in Balbriggan on August 22, 2022 when they came across Larkin who was very agitated and slurring his words.

He told gardaí he had been partying, and he was arrested for his own safety due to his level of drunkenness.

Sgt McGarrity said Larkin failed to give his name and address to gardaí. He gave officers a false name and admitted it was false but refused to give his correct name.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Larkin had been drinking for two days straight.

Larkin, a part-time barber regretted his behaviour.

Ms D’Arcy said Larkin previously had difficulties with alcohol, he was aware of it, and he had a slip on this occasion.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy