'Barbaric act' - DPP is expected to appeal leniency of jail terms for couple convicted of FGM

The couple both pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of carrying out an act of FGM on a one-year-old girl at an address in Dublin on September 16, 2016.

The 37-year-old man and 27-year-old woman also pleaded not guilty to one count of child cruelty on the same day. They are both originally from an African nation but cannot be named to protect the identity of the child.

On the eighth day of the trial, the jury returned unanimous verdicts of guilty on all counts after almost three hours of deliberations.

Passing sentence yesterday, Judge Elma Sheahan sentenced the man to five-and-a-half-years' imprisonment. Judge Sheahan sentenced the woman accused to four years and nine months' imprisonment.

The maximum sentence for these offences would have been 14 years each and senior sources said gardaí expected the DPP to appeal the sentences because of concerns of the "precedent" they may set.

"This couple fought the case all the way - tooth and nail, if you like - the nature of the assault offence that they were convicted of is also what is described as 'type one'.

"The big concern is that if people come before the courts here again and plead guilty to these type of offences they may receive much lighter sentences than today for what is in essence a truly shocking crime," the source explained.

The investigation into the crime was led by Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan, who was then based at Crumlin garda station, and yesterday Detective Inspector Danny Kelly, who was a key member of the Garda team, told the Irish Independent it was "a complex case" and a crime which gardaí had a "lack of knowledge about" at the start.

However, the decision was made to treat it as any other serious assault and senior officers enlisted the help of police in London and Dr Deborah Hodes, who helped set up a clinic in the UK which helps young FGM victims, and who provided crucial expert evidence in the case.

Det Insp Kelly told the Irish Independent gardaí were "not aware of any other" current FGM cases in Ireland.

But he also pointed out it is against Irish law for the offence to be carried out abroad and if gardaí become aware of such cases involving Irish victims who return here, they will investigate the cases.

Evidence was given by a medical expert in the trial that the injury sustained was not consistent with falling on a toy.

Judge Sheahan said the child underwent a "severe and invasive procedure without cause" and this would have a real impact on her life in the future.

She said the true significance of what had occurred may not become apparent for years to come.

Outside the court following the sentence being passed, Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly of the Garda National Protections Services Bureau made a statement regarding the case.

He said the conviction "sends a strong and important message that female genital mutilation, which is the mutilation of young girls and children, is not tolerated, it cannot be tolerated in Ireland.

"It is a heinous and barbaric practice," he said.

"Ireland has a very long tradition of embracing customs and traditions from other countries.

"This practice is not one where we can extend the welcome mat."

He asked communities, social workers, medical personal and parents "to be vigilant for this type of crime".

He said it was a crime from which "we must protect our children".

