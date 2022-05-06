Bar worker appears in court accused of attempting to arrange murder of two women

A BAR worker has appeared in court accused of attempting to arrange the murder of two women.

Bryan Kennedy (35) was granted conditional bail on the charges at Dublin District Court.

He is facing trial and Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned the case for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Kennedy, with an address at Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W, is charged with soliciting another to murder two named women.

The offences are alleged to have happened at a location within the state between October 1, 2019 and January 11, 2020.

Garda Sergeant Ronan O’Malley of Terenure station said he arrested the accused this morning at Shanliss Avenue in Santry.

The accused was charged at 10.17am and handed copies of the charge sheets. He made no reply to either count after caution.

Gardai consented to bail and Judge Kelly was told despite the description of the charge, the district court had jurisdiction with respect to bail.

Sgt O’Malley said conditions were being sought.

Judge Kelly granted bail in Mr Kennedy’s own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, he must sign on once weekly at Santry garda station, between 9am and 9pm. He is to remain within the jurisdiction, surrender his passport and not apply for a new one, or any other travel documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment and Sgt O’Malley sought an eight week adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Judge Kelly extended the time required for the service of the book and remanded the accused on bail to appear in court again on July 1.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, applied for free legal aid, saying Mr Kennedy had recently started work in a bar and appeared to be an appropriate candidate.

The judge granted legal aid, assigning solicitors Wayne Kenny and Claire Finnegan.

Mr Kennedy, who has not yet entered pleas to the charges, sat in the dock and nodded as the judge explained the bail conditions to him.

He will be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when the book of evidence is ready.

The charges against him are under Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.

No details of the allegations have yet been heard in court.