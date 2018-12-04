Bar manager sues amid claims he broke ankle after slipping in Copper Face Jacks

A Limerick man who claimed he broke his ankle after slipping on a a wet floor at the Copper Face Jacks nightclub in Dublin has sued in the High Court.

A Limerick man who claimed he broke his ankle after slipping on a a wet floor at the Copper Face Jacks nightclub in Dublin has sued in the High Court.

Bar manager, Colin McNamara, was in the nightclub after attending an Ireland football match at the Aviva Stadium.

He said he was in a basement bar of Copper Face Jacks when the accident happened.

"The wet floor caused me to slip and fall. I turned to walk but I ended up on the floor," he told Mr Justice Michael Hanna.

Copper Face Jacks on Dublin’s Harcourt Street

Mr McNamara (36), Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Co Limerick, has sued Breanagh Catering Ltd, owners of the nightclub in Harcourt Street over the accident on October 9, 2015.

Mr McNamara claimed the wet floor represented an alleged slipping hazard to patrons.

There was alleged failure to take any or any adequate steps to clean and dry the floor.

The claims were denied.

However, the court was told that judgment in the case had been been entered in default of appearance and the case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

In evidence, Mr McNamara said bouncers came and picked him from the floor and brought him out to a back alley where a member of staff tended to his leg, looked at the ankle and told him it was not broken.

Mr McNamara said he was told they could not ring for an ambulance and he "hobbled away" and got a taxi back to his hotel.

He said he was in a lot of pain that night and when he got back to Limerick he went to hospital where he was told he had fractured his ankle.

He later had to have an operation where a plate and screws were inserted. He was out of work for twenty weeks.

Mr McNamara said he also had to wear crutches for eight weeks.

He has been left with a scar on his ankle and when he works long shifts his ankle swells up afterwards, he said.

The case continues.

Online Editors