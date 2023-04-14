| 3°C Dublin

Banned motorist was driving erratically because wife was having breathing problems, court heard

Eimear Cotter

A banned driver who drove erratically on a dual carriageway was in a rush after his wife, who suffers with epilepsy, started having breathing problems, a court heard.

Dylan Coen (23) swerved from lane to lane, drove on the hard shoulder and narrowly missed colliding with a Jeep.

