Banned motorist drove to garda station to comply with bail rules, court hears

A COVID enforcement officer banned from driving drove to a garda station to sign on as part of his bail conditions – and was caught driving without insurance, a court heard.

Dylan McCarthy (28) was followed out of the station by gardaí and stopped a short distance down the road.

Blanchardstown District Court heard that McCarthy “broke the law while trying to comply with the law”.

Judge Colin Roberts imposed a three-month sentence which he suspended for two years and disqualified him from driving for six years.

The defendant, with an address at Whitechapel Crescent in Blanchardstown, admitted driving without insurance or a driving licence at Ongar Distributor Road in Blanchardstown on October 6, 2020.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told the court that gardaí stopped the 2007-registered vehicle and asked McCarthy to produce his insurance documents. Sgt Callaghan said McCarthy admitted that he was a disqualified driver at the time, and he failed to produce his documents.

The court heard McCarthy had 18 previous convictions, including three for uninsured driving, and he received a four-year driving ban in 2018.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said that McCarthy accepted that he had a poor record under the road traffic act.

Mr MacLoughlin said the defendant had a partner and three children and had been living in Blanchardstown but he had moved to Leixlip, Co Kildare to start afresh.

Mr MacLoughlin said the defendant was working as a Covid enforcement officer on a building site.

The lawyer said that McCarthy had trained as a mechanic, and was doing up a car at the time of this offence.

He realised he had to sign on per his bail conditions, and he panicked and foolishly decided to drive the car to the garda station so he could sign on.

Judge Roberts said that McCarthy’s story was “unique”, and that he essentially drove into “the mouth of the whale”.

The judge also remarked that “to be compliant, the defendant was not compliant”.

Mr MacLoughlin said McCarthy had moved away from the area and had changed his life around.

He also asked the judge not to send him to jail, saying the defendant’s last traffic convictions were four years old.