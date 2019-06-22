A banned driver was caught on the road after a garda spotted her taking a selfie on her phone while she was stopped at traffic lights in an SUV.

Banned mother took a selfie while pulled in at traffic lights, court hears

Mother-of-four Sharon Marlow (36) had no insurance or licence and was not entitled to drive at the time.

Separately, she made off without paying for a beauty treatment and a meal.

Judge John Hughes gave her a three-month suspended sentence, banned her from driving for four years and fined her €300.

Marlow, from Walkinstown Road, pleaded guilty to uninsured and unlicensed driving while disqualified and failing to give gardai her name and address, as well as theft offences.

Garda Paul Carroll told Dublin District Court saw Marlow driving a Kia Sorento with no lights on at Dolphin's Barn Road on October 14, 2017.

She stopped at traffic lights and took a selfie on her phone, before turning left.

When pulled in, she gave a different surname and date of birth, which the garda checked.

Purse

On February 11, 2017, she went to In Vogue beauty salon in Blackrock, where she had a €160 treatment. She told staff she would pay and left to get her purse from her car but did not return. Staff waited for a day before notifying gardai.

Marlow was found because she had given her name and phone number when she booked the treatment.

Marlow also went to the Porterhouse on Nassau Street with two children on May 13, 2016, and they had a meal and drinks.

When the €180 bill arrived, she said she had misplaced her purse and could not pay.

The court heard Marlow had prior convictions.

She disputed some of the facts but maintained her guilty pleas.

She felt she had not received a proper treatment in the salon, but the judge said she could not plead guilty then cast a "slur on the quality of service".

The Porterhouse incident was a "genuine mistake", her lawyer said.

Marlow had had mental health problems, including PTSD over a random attack in 2009 when another woman slashed her neck.

Online Editors