Banned driver stopped for uninsured driving outside a Dublin court has been jailed

A BANNED driver who was stopped for uninsured driving outside a Dublin court has been jailed and disqualified from driving for a decade.

Saulius Peciulaitis (40) admitted four counts of uninsured driving over a five-month period last year.

He received a three-year driving ban in May 2022.

Judge Dermot Dempsey jailed him for 11 months and disqualified him from driving for 10 years.

The defendant, of Waterside Avenue, Malahide, admitted uninsured driving in Swords Road, in Swords on June 12, 2022.

He also admitted uninsured driving outside Swords courthouse in North Street, Swords on September 2, 2022.

In that incident, Garda Dominic Noonan told Swords District Court that he stopped Peciulaitis outside the court, and asked him for his documents, but he failed to produce them.

Peciulaitis further admitted driving without insurance in Bridge Street, Swords, on September 27, 2022 and at junction 4 of the M1 on October 27, 2022.

The court heard Peciulaitis had six previous convictions, including for drink-driving and uninsured driving.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said Peciulaitis accepted he was in the wrong

and should not have been driving.

Mr Boyle said the defendant was not offering any excuses for his behaviour, and he realised his conduct put other road users at risk.

Mr Boyle said Peciulaitis, a construction worker, was originally from Lithuania and had lived in Ireland for 12 years. He had one child.