Banned driver stopped for uninsured driving outside a Dublin court has been jailed

Eimear Cotter

A BANNED driver who was stopped for uninsured driving outside a Dublin court has been jailed and disqualified from driving for a decade.

Saulius Peciulaitis (40) admitted four counts of uninsured driving over a five-month period last year.

