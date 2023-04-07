| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Banned driver claimed he was car passenger after being spotted behind the wheel by garda

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eimear Cotter

A BANNED driver who claimed he was a front-seat passenger in a car which his partner was driving has been put off the road for five years.

Alex Kennedy (42) was spotted by gardaí behind the wheel, and they saw his partner climb from the passenger seat into the drivers’ seat.

Most Watched

Privacy