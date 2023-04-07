Banned driver claimed he was car passenger after being spotted behind the wheel by garda

A BANNED driver who claimed he was a front-seat passenger in a car which his partner was driving has been put off the road for five years.
Alex Kennedy (42) was spotted by gardaí behind the wheel, and they saw his partner climb from the passenger seat into the drivers’ seat.
In addition to a five-year driving ban, Judge Dermot Dempsey fined Kennedy €150 and imposed a four-month sentence.
The defendant, of Clonuske View in Balbriggan, was found guilty of uninsured driving at Castlemills Shopping Centre in Balbriggan last August 31.
Garda Megan O’Brien told Swords District Court she was on patrol when she drove past a blue Skoda, which was being driven by Kennedy.
Gda O’Brien said she saw this car pull over across three parking spaces, and Kennedy got out of the car. The front seat passenger then climbed over into the driver’s seat.
In his evidence, Kennedy claimed his partner was driving and he was a passenger and got out so he could adjust a child’s seat belt in the back.
Judge Dempsey said he had no doubt Kennedy was driving the car and he convicted him.
Kennedy had 65 convictions, and was banned from driving for 15 years in 2011.