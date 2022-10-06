Banned driver caught without insurance is jailed for three months

A BANNED driver caught driving without insurance had been unwilling to treat an alcohol problem for a number of years, a court has heard.

Stanislav Ivashin (44) lost his marriage due to his alcohol issues, and he spent periods homeless and living in his car.

He is now on anti-alcohol medication, his lawyer said, and will be ill if he drinks it.

Judge David McHugh fined Ivashin €1,500, disqualified him from driving for six years and imposed a three-month prison sentence.

The defendant, of Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart, admitted a series of road traffic offences, including driving without insurance.

Convictions

Blanchardstown District Court heard Ivashin was caught driving without insurance at Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart on March 4, 2021, and again at Ongar village on March 11, 2021.

The court heard Ivashin had 16 previous convictions, and was disqualified from driving for four years in 2018.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Ivashin was originally from Uzbekistan and had come to Ireland in 1997.

Mr Fleming said the defendant had battled a problem with alcohol over a number of years, and had been unwilling to treat it.

This had caused the break-up of his marriage, and he had been out of the family home at times.

Ivashin was now on anti-alcohol medication, and he cannot drink even if he wanted to because he would become violently ill.