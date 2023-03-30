| 9.1°C Dublin

Banned driver caught in stolen car

Dylan Tyrell (23) was jailed for three months by Judge Gerard Jones. Stock image Expand

Close

Eimear Cotter

A banned driver gave gardaí a false name and address after they caught him in a stolen car, a court heard.

Dylan Tyrell (23) was jailed for three months by Judge Gerard Jones, who also disqualified him from driving for four years.

