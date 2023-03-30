Banned driver caught in stolen car

A banned driver gave gardaí a false name and address after they caught him in a stolen car, a court heard.

Dylan Tyrell (23) was jailed for three months by Judge Gerard Jones, who also disqualified him from driving for four years.

The defendant, of Buirg An Rí Terrace in Lucan, admitted unlicensed and uninsured driving and providing a false name to gardaí.

Garda Paul Doona told Blanchardstown District Court he was on patrol around 8pm on January 2, 2019 when he saw a Ford Focus approach the traffic lights at Fonthill Road in Clondalkin.

Gda Doona said there were no lights on, and he stopped the vehicle and asked the driver for his name. The defendant gave a false name.

Gda Doona said he later discovered Tyrell was disqualified from driving.

The car had earlier been stolen in Bray. It was returned undamaged to the owner, who had since passed away.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Tyrell, a dad of one, was very young at the time and was in the throes of an addiction. He said Tyrell was now working as a carpenter, and was clean and sober. He had turned his life around for his young son.