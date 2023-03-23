| 7.7°C Dublin

Banned driver called gardaí after she reversed into tree

Natasha Carey was fined €100 and disqualified from driving Expand

Eimear Cotter

An uninsured driver called gardaí after she reversed her car into a tree and then refused to provide a breath specimen when she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, a court has heard.

Natasha Carey (41) had battled a drug addiction for years, but she had been clean and sober for one year.

