Banned driver called gardaí after she reversed into tree

An uninsured driver called gardaí after she reversed her car into a tree and then refused to provide a breath specimen when she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, a court has heard.

Natasha Carey (41) had battled a drug addiction for years, but she had been clean and sober for one year.

Judge Gerard Jones fined Carey €100, disqualified her from driving for six years and imposed a one-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Carey, of Thornberry Square, Clonee, admitted failing to provide a specimen to gardaí, as well as uninsured driving and driving without a licence.

Garda Paul Doona told Blanchardstown District Court he was called to a car accident at Castlecurragh Heath in Tyrrelstown on July 21, 2019.

Gda Doona said a female was sitting in a Ford Mondeo which was in the middle of the road. The driver had reversed into a tree, the court heard.

Gda Doona said Carey was taken to Blanchardstown garda station to provide a specimen but she failed to comply. Carey also failed to provide her insurance details, the garda said.

Carey had 36 previous convictions, and received a five-year driving ban in 2019.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Carey called gardaí after the accident.

Carey lost three siblings when she was younger, and she started abusing drugs when she was just 14.

Mr MacLoughlin said Carey was clean and sober for one year, and he asked the judge to be lenient.