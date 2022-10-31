Banned driver borrowed car to go to funeral

A banned driver caught behind the wheel had borrowed a car so he could go to a funeral after a close friend died by suicide, a court heard.

Lee Conlon (44) realised it was a foolish thing to do, but he was mourning his friend at the time.

Judge David McHugh imposed a four-month sentence, fined Conlon €500 and disqualified him from driving for 10 years.

The defendant, with an address at Mercer House, Dublin 2, admitted driving without insurance or a driving licence on February 13 last year.

The court heard Conlon had 85 previous convictions, including eight previous for uninsured driving, and received a four-year driving ban in 2017.

Defence lawyer Alan Fitzgerald said Conlon had borrowed the car to go to a funeral.

He said Conlon had a long history of drug abuse and had been in and out of prison.

Mr Fitzgerald said Conlon became institutionalised, and was only now realising that he had responsibilities outside prison, with his mother’s health deteriorating.

He asked the judge to be lenient, saying Conlon, a father of one, was no longer using drugs and was working with the probation service.