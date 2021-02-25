| 5.6°C Dublin

Bankruptcy official eyes up developer Sean Dunne’s €700,000 pension

Businessman insists retirement pot is protected under ‘worldwide stay’

Sean Dunne. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A bankruptcy official is eyeing up Sean Dunne’s €700,000 pension after the property developer failed to make payments into his estate.

The former multi-millionaire has claimed he could not afford to comply with a 2018 High Court order requiring him to make monthly payments of €7,000 for a period of 32 months to the Official Assignee in Bankruptcy.

Now lawyers for Official Assignee Michael Ian Larkin have questioned whether the €224,000 owed could be taken from a pension Mr Dunne moved to the UK last year.

