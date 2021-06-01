| 10.1°C Dublin

Bankrupt ex-solicitor cashed in €67,000 pension and gave proceeds to his wife

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A struck-off former solicitor cashed in a €67,000 pension and gave the proceeds to his wife despite being adjudicated bankrupt.

John Tobin also spent more than €53,000 after collecting rent from tenants and other people who owed him money.

Details of the transactions emerged in High Court proceedings where a judge found he was not entitled to dissipate the assets.

