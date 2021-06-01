Bankrupt ex-solicitor cashed in €67,000 pension and gave proceeds to his wife

A struck-off former solicitor cashed in a €67,000 pension and gave the proceeds to his wife despite being adjudicated bankrupt.

John Tobin also spent more than €53,000 after collecting rent from tenants and other people who owed him money.

Details of the transactions emerged in High Court proceedings where a judge found he was not entitled to dissipate the assets.

The official assignee in bankruptcy is now seeking to extend Mr Tobin’s bankruptcy and force him to make payments for the benefit of creditors.

The court heard Official Assignee Michael Ian Larkin also wants to “get in and protect” assets in the former solicitor’s estate.

Limerick-based Mr Tobin was struck off as a solicitor by the High Court in February 2015 and adjudicated bankrupt in November 2017 following a petition from the Revenue Commissioners, which had judgments totalling €405,808 against him.

While the Court of Appeal later put a stay on the adjudication order pending appeals by Mr Tobin, the High Court has now found this did not entitle him to spend or allocate the funds.

“On adjudication in bankruptcy, the debtor’s assets vested in the official assignee. Thus, the debtor was not entitled to dissipate them,” Mr Justice Richard Humphreys said in a written ruling yesterday.

“It goes without saying the dissipation of someone else’s property gives rise to serious legal issues.”

According to the ruling, the pension was liquidated and given to Mr Tobin’s wife after he lost an appeal over his bankruptcy in March last year.

The judge outlined how Mr Tobin had collected an additional €53,118 from various debtors and tenants but this money “has also been spent”.

Mr Tobin is seeking to appeal his adjudication to the Supreme Court.

The judge said Mr Tobin’s behaviour could not be entirely explained by the stay because the assets were not his at that point.

“The purpose of the stay was to keep things in a holding pattern, not to allow the bankrupt to dissipate assets,” Mr Justice Humphreys said.

The judge said this was something which perhaps should be spelled out if in future any court is considering a stay on an adjudication of bankruptcy. He also said a stay should only be given “under extremely rare conditions if it happens at all”.

He agreed to vary the Court of Appeal stay to allow the official assignee, represented by Edward Farrelly SC, to proceed with motions seeking the extension of the bankruptcy and the putting in place of a bankruptcy payment order.

Mr Tobin, of Cornmarket, Robert Street, Limerick, previously unsuccessfully appealed the High Court’s refusal to dismiss the bankruptcy summons served on him by the Revenue, as well as the High Court’s subsequent decision adjudicating him bankrupt.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal found Mr Tobin guilty of misconduct in 2013 for failing to comply with part or all of undertakings, failing to respond in a timely manner or at all to complainants and the Law Society, and failing to comply with directions from a society committee.

The findings were referred to the High Court, which struck Mr Tobin from the roll of solicitors, declaring him not a fit person to be a member of the profession.