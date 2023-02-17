Bank of Ireland accused of supplying woman’s data to ‘stalker’ father

Bank of Ireland has been accused of releasing a woman’s confidential banking data to her estranged father, who then allegedly used it to track her down abroad, stalk and harass her.

The High Court has heard the woman’s data was disclosed at a time she was trying to escape from “an abusive and manipulative and damaging relationship” with her father.

It is claimed her father obtained a transaction history report from someone in the bank, which allowed him to track her down as it provided the location of ATM transactions she made in Spain and England.

Documents filed with the court claim he traced her to a hotel in Bristol she and her partner were staying in during 2017.

It is claimed the father was accompanied at the hotel by the woman’s estranged mother, who she alleges sexually abused her as a child.

The court has been told both the mother and the father were served with police information notices in respect of harassment following the incident.

English police informed the woman it was “probable” her father gained access to her account and traced her location “by reference to banking transactions”.

An internal investigation by the bank determined the transaction history report could only have been printed off at one of two locations, a branch in Ballymahon, Co Longford or the Bank of Ireland Operations Centre in Dublin.

However, it was not possible to determine who had printed the report.

The claims are contained in a lawsuit in which the woman and her partner, represented by Kathrin Coleman of Coleman Legal LLP, have sued the bank, her father and her father’s company.

In the lawsuit, filed in 2020, she claims the bank unlawfully disclosed her personal data and facilitated unlawful surveillance, tracing, staking and harassment.

In a defence filing, the bank, represented by Arthur Cox LLP, said it was not denied that internal documents could only have been obtained from the bank. However, it said it was not admitted that the bank extracted or leaked the personal data.

The court heard a senior bank official had written to the woman to acknowledge her information had been provided to a third party and that the bank had “fallen short of the standards” she should have been able to rely on.

However, the bank subsequently withdrew from mediation requested by the woman.

The matter came before the High Court yesterday for a hearing on whether the bank should be allowed at this stage of the proceedings to make an offer of a payment to settle the case without an admission of liability.

The application by the bank is being opposed by the woman and her partner.

Their counsel, John O’Donnell SC, said the conduct of the bank did not entitle it to make the lodgement.

Bernard Dunleavy SC, for the bank, said the application was being made with a view to “reaching a reasonable resolution of the proceedings”.

Ms Justice Siobhán Phelan is due to rule on the issue next week.

A statement of claim said the woman’s father had not been part of her life whatsoever prior to her 30th birthday. But she contacted him in 2015 to try and establish a relationship.

She later became an employee of her father’s company only to leave within a year due to what she alleged was “consistent and increasingly inappropriate, manipulative and paranoid behaviour” by him.

The woman and her partner moved to Spain, but it is alleged her father continued to harass her with unsolicited emails.

She claimed to have also received unsolicited emails from her estranged mother, who she claimed transferred money to her bank account. She said this happened even though she never provided her mother with her bank details.

A court filing referred to a “deeply troubling” email from the father in March 2017 referencing where the woman had been staying in Spain and England and that he would be at each location at some point in the following fortnight.

Mr O’Donnell said his clients’ case was that the bank allowed “confidential banking data” relating to the woman to be released without her consent to her father.

“We say the release of this banking data by Bank of Ireland in effect allowed this documentation to be used as an instrument of oppression,” he said.

Mr O’Donnell, who appeared with Ben Clarke BL, said that when the woman first complained to the bank, it denied there had been any release of the data at all.

“There was no apology or assistance offered. They said the complaint is closed,” Mr O’Donnell said.

“When the plaintiff went to visit the bank in person, she was told by the bank manager she was ‘clutching at straws’. That is a remarkable position for the bank to have taken.”

He said the bank only investigated the matter a year later after the woman had gone to the Data Protection Commissioner, and later confirmed there has been a data breach.

Mr O’Donnell said a bank manager apologised, acknowledging it had caused “anguish and pain” and asked what conclusion would satisfy the woman and her partner.

He said a mediation requested by the woman was scheduled in 2020 but was abandoned “without explanation” by the bank, which refuses to admit liability and has put his clients “on full proof of the injury, loss and damage they both claim to have sustained”.