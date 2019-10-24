'Ballsbridge Baron' is divorced by socialite wife

Ms Killilea (44) recently divorced the one-time 'Baron of Ballsbridge' in England, according to her lawyer.

Attorney Peter Nolin confirmed the split in a letter to a US judge.

The Irish Independent has also learned that the former couple are embroiled in a disagreement over a document concerning Ms Killilea's assets.

Mr Dunne (65) has been seeking access to the confidential affidavit, but she is objecting to him getting access to it.

News of their divorce comes four months after a US jury ordered Ms Killilea to pay €18m to her ex-husband's US bankruptcy trustee.

This followed a finding that Mr Dunne fraudulently transferred certain property, cash and other assets to her.

During the Celtic Tiger years, Carlow-born Mr Dunne was considered a buccaneering property developer who was renowned for his parties.

He met Ms Killilea, a social columnist who became his second wife, at the Galway Races in 2002.

They married two years later and celebrated with a Mediterranean cruise where they were joined by guests including rugby star Ronan O'Gara, fashion designer Karen Millen and banker Michael Fingleton.

When Mr Dunne bought the Jurys Hotel site in Ballsbridge for €275m in 2005, he famously arrived at the figure after asking Ms Killilea to pick a number between 54 and 75.

She chose 75 and he phoned in the bid.

The deal was meant to pave the way for ambitious plans for an 'Irish Knightsbridge', complete with a 37-storey tower where luxury apartments were to sell for up to €10m.

But local opposition and the recession put paid to the scheme and left Mr Dunne with massive loans to service.

The couple left Ireland, first for Switzerland and later for the US, where they settled in the billionaire enclave of Greenwich, Connecticut, in 2010.

Ms Killilea reinvented herself as a successful property developer in her own right, buying homes in the area and substantially rebuilding them.

But her husband's financial difficulties eventually caught up with him and he filed for bankruptcy there in 2013 with debts of around €700m. He was also adjudicated bankrupt in Ireland following an application from Ulster Bank.

Since then he has been involved in protracted bankruptcy proceedings on both sides of the Atlantic.

He was found in contempt of court by a US judge in 2017 for failing to produce emails, while his period of bankruptcy in Ireland was last year extended by 12 years over his "wilful and deliberate" failure to cooperate with official assignee Christopher Lehane.

In recent times Ms Killilea is said to have been based in England.

In 2017, the High Court heard she and Mr Dunne were judicially separated in 2010.

But US bankruptcy trustee Richard Coan maintains Mr Dunne has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars working for her companies since 2013 and has lived in her luxury houses in Connecticut and Surrey, England.

Mr Coan took legal action to recover tens of millions of euro worth of assets Mr Dunne admitted transferring to Ms Killilea in exchange for "love and affection and children", "cooking the odd meal" and "washing the odd shirt".

The then couple maintained the assets were transferred when Mr Dunne was solvent and denied it was done to frustrate creditors. The case culminated in the jury finding earlier this year that Ms Killilea must pay the trustee €18m. She has since been involved in settlement talks.

According to a letter written by her attorney, Ms Killilea gave a financial affidavit, listing assets and liabilities, to the trustee on a confidential basis in recent weeks.

The letter from Mr Nolin to Magistrate Judge William Garfinkel of the United States District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, objected to an "informal request" from Mr Dunne for access to the document. It said Mr Dunne asserted that he needed it to protect a trust established for the benefit of Ms Killilea's children.

But Mr Nolin said Mr Dunne had no evidence for the "ridiculous suggestion" Ms Killilea was not protecting the trust and her children. He asked the judge to consider that she had recently divorced Mr Dunne in England and, given this action, it was not for a US court to force her to turn it over.

"If Mr Dunne wants information on the assets and liabilities of his ex-wife, he should seek it in the family courts in England," Mr Nolin wrote.

