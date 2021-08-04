Ballistic reports and legal letters key to explaining suspected murder and double-suicide

Ballistic reports and legal documentation will help to explain the circumstances of a suspected murder and double-suicide in which three members of a farming family died.

A coroner will today open inquests into the deaths of Tadg O’Sullivan (59) and his two sons, Mark (25) and Diarmuid (23).

Mark is believed to have been shot by his father and younger brother in a confrontation at their home in Kanturk, north Co Cork, over a disputed €2m will.

Tadg and Diarmuid died minutes later in a field near a fairy fort only metres from the farmhouse.

Anne O’Sullivan (61), who lost her husband and sons in the tragedy, died last April, having been diagnosed with a serious illness.

Mrs O’Sullivan was already battling a long-term health condition when the shootings occurred at the farmhouse at Assolas outside Kanturk last October.

She died only days after she had turned 61. She had been very ill in the weeks before her death and had been cared for at a hospice.

Mrs O’Sullivan, who was a nurse, had made a statement to gardaí about the circumstances surrounding the loss of her family.

North Cork Coroner Dr Michael Kennedy is scheduled to open the inquests into the deaths of the three men in Mallow today, having postponed the hearing last month because of logistical issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the early hours of last October 26, Tadg and Diarmuid apparently confronted Mark in his bedroom in the family home.

Mark died after being shot multiple times at close range.

Mrs O’Sullivan, who was also in the farmhouse, was left unharmed by her husband and youngest son, although they took her mobile phone, forcing her to run to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm.

Mark was later found dead in his room by armed gardaí who raced to the scene.

The area was cordoned off as officers launched a search of the extended area.

It ranked as one of the biggest garda operations ever mounted in north Cork and was supported by the garda helicopter.

The bodies of Mr O’Sullivan and his younger son were later found around 600 metres from the farmhouse off the Castlemagner-Kanturk road.

Both had sustained a single fatal gunshot injury and were in a field known as The Fort, adjacent to an old fairy fort.

Two rifles were found nearby, with indications that each had been fired once.

Three legally-held firearms – two rifles and a shotgun – were recovered from both scenes.

However, the indications were that the shotgun was not used.

Ballistic reports will be central to explaining at the inquest the sequence of the fatal shots being fired.

Post-mortem reports will also be critical. All three examinations were carried out at Cork University Hospital.

The shootings are thought to have been sparked by a bitter dispute over a family will, which it is believed would have seen Mark inherit a substantial local farm holding of more than 140 acres.

His brother apparently felt he was excluded from any significant inheritance, and was supported in his position by his father.

Attempts to resolve the dispute failed, and Mark was confronted by his father and brother amid mounting tensions.

Documentation in respect of the dispute was found near the bodies of Tadg and Diarmuid.

Legal letters were subsequently found by gardaí at the property.

All of these documents will feature in the inquest, along with evidence from neighbours and family members.

Mrs O’Sullivan had returned to the farm only 36 hours before the shootings, having travelled to a medical appointment in Dublin with her Mark.

A key element of the garda investigation was whether she and Mark were lured back to the house.

They had initially stayed away from the property when they returned to Kanturk.

Mrs O’Sullivan, who had worked for years at Mount Alvernia Hospital outside Mallow, attended the requiem mass of Tadg and Diarmuid, and later the separate requiem mass for Mark.

She died just over six months later.

Mark, a trainee solicitor, was hailed as “the greatest son a mother could have” at his funeral.

Mourners heard that the bond between them “was unbreakable”.

“Mark had such a big heart and so much love to give. I can’t imagine how much effort and love he put into being Anne’s son,” his best friend Sharmilla said.

Mr O’Sullivan, who was from north Cork, had worked in the motor trade throughout his life and was employed at a north Cork garage.

He was described as “an extremely obliging man”.

Local people said Diarmuid was “extremely quiet, polite and shy in company”.

It is understood he and his father were upset over the proposed terms of the will.