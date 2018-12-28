A French trial over the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) could be staged as early as next May.

Bailey to face French trial in May over Sophie murder

Paris authorities are now determined to press ahead with the trial over the brutal killing of the mother of one at her isolated west Cork holiday home.

Sophie's family marked the 22nd anniversary of her death at a quiet ceremony in Paris last week. No one has ever been charged with the murder in Ireland.

Now Sophie's family are awaiting a confirmed trial date from Paris magistrates who recommended proceedings following a nine-year French investigation.

The French investigation was launched after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) indicated there was little likelihood of a prosecution here.

British freelance journalist Ian Bailey (60) has predicted the French will attempt to try him in absentia for the crime.

Mr Bailey, who has consistently protested his innocence, acknowledged he fears his European Court of Human Rights challenge will not deter the Paris authorities from pressing ahead with the planned homicide trial.

He successfully fought extradition to France six years ago but complained that he is now effectively trapped in Ireland - for fear of other countries acting on the French-issued European Arrest Warrant.

