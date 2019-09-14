Bail terms 'out of reach' for male model facing €1.1m money laundering charges

A male model facing €1.1m money laundering charges has been unable to take up bail because the terms are "out of reach" for him, a court heard.

Mark Andrew Adams (39) is accused of possession of criminal proceeds at Dublin Airport and other locations.

He was further remanded in custody with consent to bail when he appeared at Dublin District Court.

Mr Adams, a father of one of Castleheath, Malahide, is charged with possession of just under €1.2m, over a five-year period.

Mr Adams appeared in court for the first time last week, when he was granted bail in his own bond of €1,000, with an independent surety of €10,000, to be approved by the court. A total of €6,000 was required to be lodged in cash.

When the case came back before the court, a defence solicitor said an application would be made to the High Court in relation to bail, which "seems to be out of reach for the accused".

Judge John Cheatle adjourned the case until next Friday.

The accused did not address the court.

Irish Independent