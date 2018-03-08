Baby's blood found on father's pyjamas, floor and wall - murder trial hears

John Tighe (40) of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo has pleaded not guilty to murdering his son Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on June 1, 2013. He is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

John Hoade of Forensic Science Ireland told prosecuting counsel Paul Murray SC that he took blood samples from the pyjamas and compared them to blood taken from baby Joshua during post mortem. He said the DNA on the pyjamas matched that of Joshua.

Further profiles taken from a babygrow also matched Joshua's blood, as did samples taken from stains found on the floor of the sitting room and a wall.