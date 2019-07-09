Baby suffered skull fracture caused by instruments used in his delivery - inquest hears

A baby suffered a skull fracture and head injuries likely to have been caused by instruments used during his delivery, an inquest has heard.

Forceps and a vacuum cup were used by medical staff in the birth of baby Henry McMahon at the National Maternity Hospital on September 18, 2017. He died six days later.

The infant had been diagnosed with the congenital condition hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The condition is operable with high success rates and plans were in place to transfer baby Henry to Crumlin Children's Hospital for surgery directly after his birth.

The infant's mother, Sorcha McMahon, was induced early on September 18 following what was deemed to be a high-risk pregnancy complicated by diabetes, hypertension and the baby's heart condition.

She had been pushing for almost an hour and was progressing well through labour when staff became concerned for the baby's heart rate at 3.50pm. The baby's head was low in the birth canal and specialist registrar Dr Maria Farren used a vacuum cup or ventouse device to aid delivery.

Beginning at 4.36pm, three attempts using the vacuum cup were made but these were unsuccessful.

Baby Henry died six days after his birth

The inquest heard of a conflict of evidence at this point as Ms McMahon claims the forceps was applied by the specialist registrar.

Dr Farren said she did not attempt delivery using the forceps.

Consultant Obstetrician Professor Donal Brennan was called in and arrived at 4.48pm. He manually rotated the baby's position in the birth canal before delivery using forceps at 4.53pm. Prof Brennan told Dublin Coroner's Court he had "no doubt" some of the baby's injuries were caused during delivery.

The baby suffered a fractured skull and haemorrhages inside and outside his skull. There were injuries to the right temple area and bruising around his forehead, right ear and mouth.

"There's no doubt in my mind that some of the head injuries have to be attributed to the instrumental delivery. I cannot say which instrument or when they occurred," he said. A c-section at this point would have put both mother and baby at risk, he said.

The inquest was adjourned to October 10.

