Baby suffered skull fracture, broken legs in assault by mum

A mother whose five-month old baby girl suffered a catalogue of injuries in her care including a skull fracture, a broken arm and two broken legs has walked free from court.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys told the 23-year-old Co Clare woman: "I see no benefit to society, to the child, to yourself or to the father of the child by imposing a custodial sentence."

Judge Keys said the woman's continuing efforts to rehabilitate herself would not be possible if she was jailed.

He imposed a suspended two-year sentence on condition that she continue to comply with the directions of a Probation Service report.

The judge said the standard of care provided to the baby "fell well below of what one would one expect from a mother and was totally unacceptable".

He added that the mother was unable to explain why she persisted "with this behaviour towards the baby knowing that it caused her harm".

The mother had presented to her GP, Dr Conor Magee, on February 13, 2015, in a distressed state with the baby.

The infant's left arm wasn't moving and she had bruising to her face.

Dr Magee referred the case immediately to the paediatric unit at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), where a full skeletal survey of the baby was carried out which detected older injuries.

They included a healing fracture of the left tibia - the larger bone on the lower left leg; a healing fracture of the right femur - the thigh bone extending from the hip to the knee; and an older right-sided skull fracture.

Medics also detected a torn frenulum, the muscle under the tongue.

The child's mother said this could have occurred as a result of forcing a bottle or a soother into the baby's mouth.

The mother pleaded guilty to wilfully assaulting and neglecting the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary injury to the child's health and seriously affect her well-being.

She cannot be named in order to protect the identity of her little girl and the charge is contrary to Section 246 of the Children's Act.

The offence took place on dates between the summer of 2014 and February 2015 when the mother was aged 19.

In evidence, consultant paediatrician at UHL Dr Barry Linnane provided care to the baby and expressed doubt over the explanations given by the mother for the injuries.

Judge Keys said a probation report on the mother found she accepted that a lack of care for the baby caused her to suffer the injuries, but she did not accept responsibility for all of the injuries caused to the child.

He said the mother had been overwhelmed by the birth of her child and had been diagnosed with post-natal depression.

The child's father currently has custody of the toddler.

