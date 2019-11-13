A baby believed to be only weeks old is being treated for a serious injury at Temple Street Children's Hospital after an incident on Monday morning.

A baby believed to be only weeks old is being treated for a serious injury at Temple Street Children's Hospital after an incident on Monday morning.

Baby hurt as man in court for assaulting woman

The alarm was raised between 7am and 8am at a house in Co Meath, where it is believed the man, a woman and child live.

Gardaí were alerted by the woman following the incident, and the man was later arrested.

Meanwhile, the child was being treated for a head injury and taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In