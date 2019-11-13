Baby hurt as man in court for assaulting woman
A baby believed to be only weeks old is being treated for a serious injury at Temple Street Children's Hospital after an incident on Monday morning.
The alarm was raised between 7am and 8am at a house in Co Meath, where it is believed the man, a woman and child live.
Gardaí were alerted by the woman following the incident, and the man was later arrested.
Meanwhile, the child was being treated for a head injury and taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin.
The arrested man was questioned at Ashbourne garda station yesterday.
He later appeared at Trim District Court, charged with assault causing harm to a woman on Monday.
The accused made no reply to the charge in court.
No objection to the defendant being released on bail was made, provided he resides at an address given, signs on three times a week, provides a phone number where gardaí can contact him at all times and he makes no contact with the alleged victim.
He is due to appear in court again next month.
Gardaí are trying to establish the sequence of events leading up to the alleged assault.
The baby was still being treated in Temple Street Children's Hospital last night for what is described as a serious but non- life-threatening head injuries.
