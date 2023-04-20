| 7°C Dublin

Babies of ‘passed out’ mum had heavily soiled nappies on bus

Eimear Cotter

A young mother who was found passed out on a bus had two young children in her care, both of whom had heavily soiled nappies, a court heard.

The 28-year-old woman was taken off the bus and her two children taken into care after passengers alerted the bus driver when one of the children fell off the seat and rolled under the seat in front.

