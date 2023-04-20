Babies of ‘passed out’ mum had heavily soiled nappies on bus

A young mother who was found passed out on a bus had two young children in her care, both of whom had heavily soiled nappies, a court heard.

The 28-year-old woman was taken off the bus and her two children taken into care after passengers alerted the bus driver when one of the children fell off the seat and rolled under the seat in front.

Judge Gerard Jones imposed a one-month sentence.

The defendant, who cannot be identified to protect her children, admitted child neglect at the N4 Lucan on July 29, 2019.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí got a call from a bus driver shortly before midnight, who told officers that passengers had alerted him that a child had fallen off a seat.

The bus driver said the child had rolled under the seat in front, and the passenger sitting in that seat was looking after the child.

Sgt Callaghan said gardaí went onto the bus and found the defendant, who was passed out.

She had two children with her, both under the age of two.

The children were dirty, had heavily soiled nappies, and the woman did not have any nappies or wipes on her. She also did not have any food.

Sgt Callaghan said when the woman was roused by gardaí she became aggressive.

The defendant initially gave gardaí false details, but they discovered her identify from documents in her handbag, the sergeant said.

The children were taken into the care of Tusla, and they remain in care. The woman has supervised visits twice a week, the court heard.

Her defence said the woman was pleading guilty to child neglect on the basis that the nappies were soiled, and that she had failed to provide adequate clothing.

The lawyer said the children did not suffer any injuries, and did not come to any physical harm.

He said the woman had no previous convictions for child neglect.

The woman came from a large family, and two of her sisters were in court to support her.

He said the defendant was separated from the children’s father, and had a barring order against him. She has “had her problems”, he added.

He said his client was “holding her hands up” to what had happened, and was asking the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying the children were promptly taken into care and had not come to any harm.