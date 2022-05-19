B&B lodger smashed flower pot in ‘frustration’ as his children were not allowed stay – court

A B&B guest who smashed a flower pot after he was asked to leave became “frustrated” when he was told his children were not allowed to stay with him, a court has heard.

Martin McDonnell (29) appeared in the media last December after he and his pregnant partner revealed they were homeless and would spend Christmas Day in a tent. His partner later miscarried.

Judge Gerard Jones accepted McDonnell had been through a very difficult time and ordered him to enter into a peace bond for 12 months.

The defendant, with addresses at Blackberry Lane, Delgany, Greystones, Co Wicklow and Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, admitted criminal damage at Springfield B&B, Clane Road, Celbridge on March 7, 2022.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that McDonnell was a lodger in the B&B at the time, and became aggressive when he was asked to leave.

He picked up a garden pot and threw it on the ground where it smashed, the court heard.

Sgt Callaghan said the landlady asked for the room key back and McDonnell tried to break it.

He then scratched it along a wooden banister, leaving a mark behind.

The court heard McDonnell had 17 previous convictions, mostly for road traffic matters.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said McDonnell and his partner came to media attention last December and their story appeared in several newspapers after it was revealed that she was pregnant and the couple were homeless and living in a tent.

He said as a result of the media coverage the couple were housed, and McDonnell received a room in a B&B.

Sadly the defendant’s partner suffered a miscarriage, the lawyer added.

On this occasion, McDonnell’s four children had come to visit him. The defendant was told the room was just for him and his children were not allowed to stay.

McDonnell’s “frustration got the better of him”, his lawyer said, and he was very sorry for his behaviour.

He said McDonnell was due to be the subject of a TV documentary and he was hoping to get permanent housing soon.

He also asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying McDonnell had been through a very tough time in the last few years.