Avoid media reports, jury told in Ana Kriegel trial

A jury in the trial of two boys accused of murdering Ana Kriegel has been sent home for the weekend and told to avoid any media coverage of the case.

The jury will resume its deliberations on Monday at 10am having so far deliberated for over seven hours.

On Friday, the jury requested to see videos of Boy B's interviews with gardaí.

Those videos and a laptop on which to play them was provided to the jurors.

The jury returned to court just before 3pm yesterday when the judge sent them home for the weekend.

The jurors asked the judge if they could be provided with a larger screen for watching the videos on Monday.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said he would address that.

Judge McDermott warned jurors not to speak to anyone about the trial.

He also told them to ignore any media coverage about the trial over the weekend, saying it was of no relevance to them.

The two accused, who were aged 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

The first accused, known as Boy A, has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

The jury was sent out to consider its verdict on Wednesday. So far, it has been deliberating for seven hours and 15 minutes.

Ana was last seen by her father leaving her home in the company of Boy B, around 5pm on the day she disappeared, and heading towards the park.

It is the prosecution's case that Boy B "lured" Ana to the derelict house and watched as the other boy sexually assaulted and murdered her.

In his closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Brendan Grehan SC said there was an "overwhelming forensic case" against Boy A.

He said the evidence in relation to Boy A pointed in only one way - he was at the scene, he was there when Ana was bleeding, his DNA was on her neck and his semen was on her top.

The case against Boy B was different, and relied on "what came out of his own mouth" in his interviews with gardaí, Mr Grehan added.

In his closing, Patrick Gageby SC, for Boy A, asked the jury to consider if there was "any solid or real evidence" of his client's intention to kill or his intention to kill Ana Kriegel.

In his closing speech, Damien Colgan SC, for Boy B, said the prosecution case was the two boys planned this together and Boy B collected Ana and brought her to Boy A who then did "untold things" to her.

However, Mr Colgan said this theory did not hold water. There was "no plan" and Boy B had "no knowledge", he said.

Irish Independent