Attorney General's comments about Angela Kerins' case 'scandalised' the courts, Dáil told

ATTORNEY General Seamus Woulfe’s comments about the Supreme Court case involving former Rehab boss Angela Kerins have “scandalised” the courts, the Dáil has been told.

Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace suggested the Government should be looking for a new legal advisor.

He criticised the AG’s decision to speak about the case at an Association of European Journalists’ lunch last Friday. Mr Woulfe predicted that the Supreme Court will rule against Ms Kerins in her case against the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

His comments were made during an 'off the record' session but were reported by The Sunday Times. Defending the AG, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he had discussed the issue with Mr Woulfe and was "satisfied with his clarification".

Angela Kerins Picture: Collins

Mr Varadkar said no public statement was made and 'off the record' comments should be respected. Mr Wallace also hit out at the AG’s statements, on the record at the same lunch, about the Judicial Appointments’ Bill.

He described the legislation which aims to remove the political influence from the selection of judges as a "complete dog’s dinner" due to a number of amendments made by the Opposition. Mr Wallace said it was “wholly inappropriate” for the AG to making such comment.

