Attempt to claw back Console assets were stalled after founder’s death

Efforts to recover funds allegedly misappropriated by the disgraced late founder of suicide counselling charity Console stalled following his death, the Irish Independent has learned.

Paul Kelly took his own life in February last year amid mounting investigations into allegations of large-scale financial mismanagement and personal use of charity funds.

But the High Court has heard the work of a liquidator pursuing assets has been impacted since his death, in part due to Mr Kelly’s widow Patricia declining to take steps to administer his estate after he died without leaving a will.

This left liquidator Tom Murray, a forensic accountant and partner at Friel Stafford, unable to reconstitute proceedings originally filed against Mr Kelly in 2016 so they could be continued against his estate.

The issue came to light when Mr Murray yesterday successfully applied to the court for the appointment of an administrator ad litem to the estate.

Ms Justice Nuala Butler agreed to the appointment of solicitor Bill Holohan SC to the role. The move will pave the way for the proceedings to be continued against Mr Kelly’s estate, Patricia Kelly, and their son Tim, who oversaw the charity’s UK operation.

In a legal filing Mr Murray said it was still “unknown” what assets Mr Kelly had at the time of his death.

Keith Farry, counsel for the liquidator, said Mr Murray believed Mr Kelly and his wife had considerable business interests and it was likely the deceased may have “moveable or immovable” assets within the jurisdiction.

Following Mr Kelly’s death, the proceedings were delayed for a period of time to allow an investigation by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) to progress.

Mr Farry said solicitors for Mr Murray wrote to solicitors for Mrs Kelly in November last year to enquire whether probate had been extracted.

A further letter was sent last February calling for her to extract the grant of administration. However, the liquidator was told the following month she did not intend to do so “at this time”.

Mrs Kelly is currently facing fraudulent trading and money-laundering charges following the ODCE investigation. Her trial is due to begin in January 2023.

Mrs Kelly’s assets have been subject to a High Court freezing order since 2016, when the charity collapsed after allegations about misuse of funds emerged. She did not attend yesterday’s hearing.

In an affidavit, Mr Murray said he wanted to complete the liquidation and to progress the associated lawsuit for the benefit of creditors.

The Console scandal emerged when details of a draft HSE audit report were broadcast by RTÉ Investigates.

It was alleged State money and donations were used to fund the extravagant lifestyles of Mr Kelly and members of his family. The use of multiple credit cards, expensive foreign travel, restaurants and designer clothing were all features of the scandal.

The furore it caused prompted the government of the day to finally commence laws giving the Charities Regulator stronger investigative and enforcement powers – a full seven years after the legislation allowing for them was initially passed.