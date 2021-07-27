| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Attempt to claw back Console assets were stalled after founder’s death

Paul Kelly allegedly defrauded the suicide charity he founded Expand

Close

Paul Kelly allegedly defrauded the suicide charity he founded

Paul Kelly allegedly defrauded the suicide charity he founded

Paul Kelly allegedly defrauded the suicide charity he founded

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Efforts to recover funds allegedly misappropriated by the disgraced late founder of suicide counselling charity Console stalled following his death, the Irish Independent has learned.

Paul Kelly took his own life in February last year amid mounting investigations into allegations of large-scale financial mismanagement and personal use of charity funds.

But the High Court has heard the work of a liquidator pursuing assets has been impacted since his death, in part due to Mr Kelly’s widow Patricia declining to take steps to administer his estate after he died without leaving a will.

Most Watched

Privacy